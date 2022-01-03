Welcoming covered front porch greats you when you arrive at 199 Watt St! Upon entering the home, all rooms have recently been painted with neutral colors. All laminate and tile flooring, no carpet! Three bedrooms, two full baths offer plenty of private space. Large dining room is connected to the family room. If you work from home or home school, there is an additional spacious den in the rear of the home. A large screened porch on the back of the home, approx 240 sq/ft, offers a relaxing space to enjoy the outdoors! There is also an uncovered landing that is the perfect spot to grill! Roof replaced in 2012, HVAC replaced in 2019. Large 20'x24' carport for covered parking and two driveway access points. Storage buildings in the back yard give plenty of space for storage or maybe even a workshop!
3 Bedroom Home in Cooleemee - $168,000
