Quaility meets beauty w this custom 2 year old home, contractor built and owned. Fantasic location, close to I- 40.Expansive open floor plan with loads of natural light.Kitchen has beautiful alder custom cabinets, stainless steel applainces and high end granite.Kitchen/Greatroom are flanked by a fabulous three way gas fireplace that can be seen from great room/kitchen/dining areas.The storage in this home is abundant.Tray ceilings in greatroom and owners suite.Owners bath is divine with double vanity, soaker tub and unique, one of a kind, step in shower, not to mention large walk in closet.Third en suite located in finsihed basement. It has walk out/separate entrance space, total separate living quarters for either in laws or even air B &B.Large single car garage.2nd kitchen has stainless steel applainces, custom cabinetry and a XL large island as well as a 2nd laundry with extra storage galore.House is equiped with a Generac generator to assure your never w/out power.Many more extras!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the Register of Deeds Office …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
- Updated
A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Lis…
Twenty-five years ago:
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
- Updated
OLIN—Beckham Tharpe poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday night to lead No. 3 seed North Iredell to a 76-43 victory over No. 6 …
When and how did you acquire the car? I bought it from Goodguys, which is a big car club, in 2014. I’ve been a member since 2012.
A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Sm…