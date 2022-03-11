3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $579,900

Just in time for those warm spring & summer days. Have your morning coffee on the screened porch or deck or relax in the evening listening to the peaceful sounds as you enjoy Lake Hickory. This 3BR, 2Ba sits on 1.17 acre. The home was completely gutted and revamped in 1995. Features include hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen with eat in bar, large GR with gas log fireplace, a large dining room for gatherings that looks out to the lake. Floating dock and sandy beach enhance your lake living. There are 2 outbuilding for all your "lake fun toys"