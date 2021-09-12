Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle and the luxury of this beautiful townhome located in the Laurels at Rock Barn. This 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhome offers everyday living, all located on the main level. The large primary suite features double vanities, large garden tub for relaxing from a busy day, separate large shower, walk -in closet and a private patio you can exit onto and watch the spectacular sunset each evening. The large great room which features a stack stone fireplace and gas logs will welcome and impress your guests as they enter your home. The kitchen includes bar stool seating and granite countertops and leads to the laundry room, half bath and a spacious double car garage. The upper level offers a second guest suite which is almost identical to the main floor primary suite, an additional guest room and office or seating area. This townhome is located across the street from the number 6 tee box of the Robert Trent Jones Championship Course.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $450,000
