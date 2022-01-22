NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1719 Sqft, 1-Story split floorplan home in quiet established neighborhood in Conover. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite with custom walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. 2nd bedroom also features it's own en suite; perfect for guests and family alike. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a large back deck. Nice large yard leads directly down to a wide flowing creek. Large 24' x 24' attached garage. 0.75 acre lot. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $352,400
