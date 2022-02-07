3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $350,000

BEST & FINAL BY 2/7 @ 7PM......Come see this beautiful log home sitting on just over 3 acres. Nice level lot with a huge barn, sheds, and detached single car garage; both garage and barn have power. Enjoy all the wildlife on the deep rocking chair front porch that has a metal roof to boost the sounds of mother nature. Big pecan trees in the front along with outdoor fire pit. Large 2 car garage that leads into the living room which has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and surround sound system. Walk into the kitchen where you will find granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, and copper farm sink. Master bed, bath, laundry, and half bath on the main. Walk upstairs to a small foyer leading to 2 bedrooms and a bathroom that was renovated in 2016. Then take the stairs down to the massive unfinished basement that has endless possibilities and single car garage