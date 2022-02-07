BEST & FINAL BY 2/7 @ 7PM......Come see this beautiful log home sitting on just over 3 acres. Nice level lot with a huge barn, sheds, and detached single car garage; both garage and barn have power. Enjoy all the wildlife on the deep rocking chair front porch that has a metal roof to boost the sounds of mother nature. Big pecan trees in the front along with outdoor fire pit. Large 2 car garage that leads into the living room which has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and surround sound system. Walk into the kitchen where you will find granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, and copper farm sink. Master bed, bath, laundry, and half bath on the main. Walk upstairs to a small foyer leading to 2 bedrooms and a bathroom that was renovated in 2016. Then take the stairs down to the massive unfinished basement that has endless possibilities and single car garage
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A traffic stop by a Troutman police officer led to felony charges against a Statesville woman.
- Updated
Police Chief David Addison announced Tuesday morning that he will retire from his position on May 31 after three years in Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
During a traffic stop a woman threw a bag with two ounces of cocaine onto the road, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
A traffic stop led to a woman being arrested on felony charges last month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Iredell County’s growth has come up from the south out of Charlotte and Mooresville, and with it, the need for infrastructure grows as well. W…
When Russell Hedrick started farming in 2011, he thought it would just be a part-time gig, something he would do during his days off as a full-time firefighter.