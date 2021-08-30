Check out this really special home in the Victoria Hills Subdivision in Conover. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a huge 3 car garage. The main house has a great layout. In the kitchen the cabinets that have recently been painted and it has unique tile floors. The living room is a great space with hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. The 3 car garage has lots of room for storage as well as a finished area offering additional living space over the garage. The finished area above the garage features a kitchen, bathroom, living room with fireplace and several other rooms for various uses. There is even a laundry room in the lower garage and an indoor hot tub. This is a special home in a great location so schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $329,000
