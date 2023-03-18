** 4th room upstairs could be used as 4th bedroom** Built one year ago in quiet neighboorhood! Want a beautiful, move in ready home that's in a great location? Look no further! This homes open floor plan offers a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances completes this elegant look! Primary bedroom comes with a full bath with dual vanity sinks and a generous walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on 2nd floor along with an office and 2 other bedrooms! 2 car attached garage with a spacious back yard is just waiting for your final touch! Don't miss out on this 2 story home in a the Mill Stone community!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $319,900
