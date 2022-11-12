3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $319,900

Welcome to the Town Homes at Cline Village, these brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to Rockbarn Country club and spa, 10 minutes to downtown Hickory and minutes lake Hickory. With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. These brand new Town Homes have 3 bedrooms with the owners suite on the main level. Luxury shower, walk-in closet. This open floor comes with all the upgrades you would expect from a luxury home builder. Units are under construction and will be ready for Spring 2023.