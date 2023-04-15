Welcome to the Town Homes at Cline Village! These brand new luxury townhomes are just a short drive to Rock Barn Country Club and Spa, 10 minutes to thriving downtown Hickory- that hosts restaurants and shopping - and minutes to Lake Hickory. With easy access to highway 40, enjoy a quick day trip the Mountains or head into Charlotte in under an hour. This new construction townhome has 3 spacious bedrooms, with the owners suite on the main level. 2 car rear garage and private courtyard, A few of the included features of this open floor plan include walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A company that removes harmful substances from soil and water is bringing 226 jobs in Iredell County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The c…
Four people were arrested in an investigation at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville. Three of the people have been banned from the…
A Statesville man was arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop in Iredell County on Sunday.
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
NASCAR driver Cody Ware was charged with assault and strangulation in Iredell County on Monday.