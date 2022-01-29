NEW CONSTRUCTION now available. 1570 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Conover. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen, granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite with walk-in closet within the private bath suite, complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in all Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a large back deck. Nice large yard leads directly down to a wide flowing creek. 22' x 22' attached garage. 0.52 acre lot. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $301,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share o…
Drivers report engine issues after fueling up at Tomlin Mill One Stop. Owner: 'We’re going to make this right'
- Updated
When John Saunders heard his Ford F-150 making strange noises Monday, he first thought it might just need a little maintenance. But when he st…
- Updated
A Harmony man is facing driving while impaired and other charges after his vehicle struck an Iredell Sheriff’s Office patrol car Monday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins glanced over at the bleachers on the home side and noticed his older sister, Ashley, in attendance.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
Late last week, PAR agreed to take more than 20 dogs seized from a hoarding situation in Gaston County, Donald Gullett, development director f…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year
The first business at the One North Center complex in downtown Hickory officially opened this month.
When you are ill, oral antibiotics, which you swallow in pill or liquid form, are great solutions to get you feeling better as soon as possibl…