Coming Soon! Check out his wonderful new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great subdivision just minutes from major highways, and shopping. This home should be completed by the end of the year. It features a great floorpan, and a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Homes like this do not come on often so check it out soon. Home should be ready for showings by 12/21.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $295,000
The Statesville Police Department have arrested Raymond Edward Davis, 38, of Statesville, in the slaying of Derryck Duane Turner.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10. For more information regarding specific plots of…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
A Statesville man will serve at least 20 years in prison for a 2020 murder.
City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in recognition of the Christmas holiday.
The Statesville Corvette Club hosted its toy drive for Matthew 25 Ministries last Sunday.
Twenty-five years: Record & Landmark, Dec. 19-25, 1997.
The Statesville City Council approved a resolution to honor the late Phil Hazel for his role in the success of the Statesville Regional Airpor…
Two 16-year-olds will face charges in connection with break-ins at a pair of churches, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
It took a little wait, but North Iredell High School will see upgrades to the athletic stadium in the near future.