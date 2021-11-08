3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $264,900

Spacious Split Level Home in Bunker Hill School District! New Roof, Windows, Heating and Cooling, Flooring and much more. Main Level features Updated Kitchen with New Kitchen Appliances, Large Dining Area with French Doors leading to Rear Concrete Patio. Partial Basement Completely Finished with a Spacious Family Room which offers a Brick Fireplace with a Wood burning insert, Full Bath and a Small Craft Room. The lot size is different from the GIS. New Survey is attached. Lot #10 with the outbuilding can purchased for $25,000.00. Seller will not offer the adjoining lot (#10) for sale until after the house goes under contract and the buyer is given the opportunity to purchase. Dead End Street. Great location.