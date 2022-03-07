 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $252,000

Charleston-style home in beautiful Cline Village! 2 story; 3BR/2.5BA; main level boasts foyer; large dining rm; laundry; kitchen w/granite countertops and tile backsplash, pull out drawer cabinets, stainless appliances: Maytag Induction Range, Bosch DW, microwave & side by side refrigerator, 2 yr old disposal, pantry and breakfast nook; large living rm; 1/2 bath; main level bamboo flooring (2019); upstairs has loft area, 2 good sized spare BRs with jack-n-jill full bath; master suite w/bamboo flooring, tile master BA floor, garden tub, WIC; newly stained deck; exterior solar motion lights; fenced backyard with 2 gates (1 metal/1 vinyl); beautiful patio area; utility room; crown moldings; brand new roof in 2021 and more!

