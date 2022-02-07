3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $249,000

Dont miss this, cute as can be, home in a great location. The main level boasts half bath, laudnary and open living room, dining and kitchen, All updated stainless appliances. Upstairs you'll find three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom has its own walkout covered porch. The feel of a Charleston home without the price tag! Enjoy outdoor space on the huge deck. Storage building and playground included! Fully fenced back yard! This is a must see! Call your ReMax Legendary agent, Cory Klassett today at 828-446-4589 to schedule your showing.