3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $245,000

NEWLY REMODELED DOWN TO THE STUDS! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1/2 acre lot in Catawba county! NEW (waterproof) Luxury Vinyl flooring throughout. NEW Carpet in the bedrooms & bonus room. Open kitchen with gorgeous, espresso cabinets. Bonus Room with french doors - perfect for an office space, play room, man cave, etc. Partially finished basement with gas logs & show-stopping white washed fireplace. Additional unfinished basement sq ft - perfect for parking your mower, 4-wheeler, shop/utility area. NEW appliances. NEW HVAC. NEW water heater. NEW paint. Looking for new construction without the price tag? You've found it! BACK ON MARKET AT NO FAULT TO SELLERS - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE - 12/11