Welcome home to this cute 3BR, 2BA home in quiet Conover neighborhood with woods and farmland out back offering awesome sunrise view! Relax on the large deck or cozy up around the fire pit. Home boasts new carpet in all bedrooms (10/21), primary bath flooring replaced this month. The home is freshly painted throughout as are kitchen cabinets. Roof replaced 6/2021. Kitchen refrigerator conveys if buyer needs a fridge. Shed with concrete floor out back and new pine straw added in and around planting areas. Oversized single-car garage has wire and wooden shelving with wood cabinets above and below for great storage & workspace.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
A two-car accident sent the occupants of both vehicles to the hospital and closed Sullivan Road for more than an hour Tuesday.
- Updated
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Most of the garden at T.C. Harris’ home is showing the signs of fall after what he described as a good year, but in a simple flower bed behind…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Iredell accepted the runner-up trophy at the conclusion of Saturday’s match.
- Updated
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schoo…
The weather will be cool and overcast but it should be a perfect fall day to enjoy the 18th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest in downtown Statesville.
- Updated
Tuesday was Election Day for some races in Iredell County. Voters in Mooresville were choosing between two men as at-large representative on t…
- Updated
No. 2 seed Statesville kicked off its NCHSAA 3A state playoff journey with a resounding 49-0 win over the No. 31 seed Enka on Friday night.