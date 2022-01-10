 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $199,995

Enjoy peaceful country living! Home Features 3BR, 2Bath, Kitchen, Living Room on Main Floor, Main Bedroom on 2nd Floor w/Full Bath and Large Walk In Closet. Detached Wired Storage Building.Easy access to interstate 40 & Hwy 16. Finished attic space with unfinished storage. Balcony from master bedroom. Large circle driveway that can park up to 8 cars

