**** Kathy Byrnes at 704-881-3930 is the listing agent with full details****Located in Iredell County just outside of booming Troutman area. This is a rare opportunity to have a great Ranch w/walkout basement ( finished) a 40x62 shop (roll up doors and all the bells and whistles), 14 acres in a secluded area complete with a greenhouse as well. Some uses could be for farming, horses, car shop, or whatever. It is zoned RA. There are all kinds of possibilities! Come see this hidden jewel today. There is a Spring Head on the property with a creek. It is not in a flood zone. It has a huge fenced in area out back and a guest suite ( not included in the 3 bedroom septic) in the lower level. Fresh paint in many of the rooms, new flooring upstairs and downstairs in the main area's. Lovely open floor plan with a huge southern exposure back porch overlooking the large fenced in clearing. Perfect for that guy/gal looking for a large shop on site as well. Want to be off/grid - here is your opportunity as well. Come see for yourself
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $825,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
South Iredell High School went into lockdown twice on Wednesday after an expelled student tried to return to campus in an effort to confront t…
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
At 8:50 p.m. Tuesday the Statesville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrison Street in Statesville. Arriving uni…
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.
- Updated
A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Statesville Police Department early Sunday afternoon.
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…