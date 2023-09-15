Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Cleveland, North Carolina, this expansive property presents a unique opportunity! With a sprawling 11.8 acres spread over multiple parcels, the offerings are plentiful & versatile. Over 800' of road frontage on Hwy 70. Zoned GB allowing for a wide array of business possibilities while retaining residential status for the existing structures such as the classic brick house, 1360 sqft, built in 1959. The house holds the promise of a warm & inviting home, waiting to be rejuvenated with modern updates. There is a single-wide mobile home, expanding the living or rental possibilities. Both are serviced by well & septic. There is no HOA & no city paid taxes. This property holds an array of opportunities for you to craft a peaceful residence, a booming business, or a harmonious blend of both, all amidst the tranquil backdrop of Cleveland, NC and only minutes from Statesville and I-77.
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A traffic incident on Salisbury Highway resulted in injuries to three people after two pickup trucks collided Wednesday morning and knocked ou…
An overturned truck had the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 north of I-40 closed on Thursday morning.
A 14-year-old was shot along Forest Hollow Drive in Statesville around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Mooresville police, in a news release said, that Wednesday morning, officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force received notification t…
Statesville police responded to the scene where a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze had struck the Verizon building and was completely inside the structure.