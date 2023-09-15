Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Cleveland, North Carolina, this expansive property presents a unique opportunity! With a sprawling 11.8 acres spread over multiple parcels, the offerings are plentiful & versatile. Over 800' of road frontage on Hwy 70. Zoned GB allowing for a wide array of business possibilities while retaining residential status for the existing structures such as the classic brick house, 1360 sqft, built in 1959. The house holds the promise of a warm & inviting home, waiting to be rejuvenated with modern updates. There is a single-wide mobile home, expanding the living or rental possibilities. Both are serviced by well & septic. There is no HOA & no city paid taxes. This property holds an array of opportunities for you to craft a peaceful residence, a booming business, or a harmonious blend of both, all amidst the tranquil backdrop of Cleveland, NC and only minutes from Statesville and I-77.