3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $600,000

If you are looking for privacy, this is it! Ranch with a full basement on approx. 20.5 acres. Features a fenced in pasture area & barn, great property for horses or cows. Also, great for hunters. A stream/creek runs toward the back of the property. The home has hardwood flooring; beautiful stone fireplace w/gas logs & wood beams on ceiling in great room; built-in desk in kitchen area; split bedroom plan; master has a large garden tub; french doors in dining area leading to large screened porch; covered front porch w/gorgeous views of your private estate; full walk out basement w/fireplace. Perfect country setting with the house situated off of the road and located approx. 15 min. to Mooresville, Statesville, or Salisbury. Highly desirable West Rowan district.

