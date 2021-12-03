Your new home is on almost 3 acres located near the end of a one road neighborhood. Breathe in the country air and notice the 200 sweet blueberry bushes, 5 varieties that produce up to 5-15 lbs per bush. Be taken away when you arrive home to your meticulously maintained, custom built full brick ranch home with huge basement. Several updates done recently and since 2017 include, new well house, well pump, deck, Trane AC. Beautiful stone fireplace converted from wood burning to gas, new Hunter ceiling fans, faucets, double doors, wood floors and yes, the roof was replaced in 2019.New Rinnai tankless water heater,$5k GE convection oven being installed very soon The finished area in basement has a great den, 220 outlet, additional room that can be used as a bedroom, full bathroom. 4 stall barn behind the home/960 sq ft of space, open to your ideas (boat storage, parties/events, place to escape the world, or yes, horses too). TONS of storage, Attic, basement, barn, garage. has it all
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $585,000
