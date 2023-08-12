Beautiful, well-maintained home nestled on over an acre of serenity & privacy! Built 3-years ago w/ 3 bed & 2 bath. This home has an incredible backyard w/ above-ground pool, solar lighting, vinyl fencing, & new stamped concrete patio! The manicured landscaping features retaining wall blocks & fresh sod in the yard. Walk into the foyer & fall in love w/ the new LVP flooring, open floor plan, & gorgeous crown molding throughout. Kitchen features all S/S appliances, island w/ breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, & sunny dining area! Owners' suite w/ large walk-in closet & en-suite bath w/ dual vanity & tiled walk-in shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom, & laundry area complete the interior of this home. Incredible backyard w/ plenty of land for future expansion has tons of updates. The pool, pool deck, & stamped concrete patio are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Shed provides extra storage space! Great countryside location close to Downtown Mooresville, Troutman, & I-77.