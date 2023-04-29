Come see this charming home now on the market! Discover a bright interior tied together with a neutral color palette. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. Head to the spacious primary suite with good layout and closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. Take advantage of the extended counter space in the primary bathroom complete with double sinks and under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $306,000
