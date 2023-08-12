Here is your chance to purchase a brand NEW HOME that backs up to WOODS w/ NO HOA in the upcoming area of Cleveland. Builder went the extra mile on this open split bedroom floorplan to include 9ft ceilings, bullnose rounded corners, 8 in baseboards, oversized fans, matte black light fixtures & waterproof LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen boasts custom fitted maple cabinets w/slide-outs, tile backsplash, pot filler, deep farmhouse sink, smart induction range w/air fryer, upgraded 400 CFM FULLY vented above range microwave, cabinet depth refrigerator & DW to match. The island features BLACK PEARL LEATHERED granite w/roughed edges. Primary bed w/ custom accent wall & w/wired sconces on dimmers, walk-in closet, double vanity sink w/quartz counters & chair height elongated toilets. Elevated full brick foundation w/extra wide brick stairs leads you up to your covered front porch featuring 6x6 solid wood stained beams/railing & custom shutters to match. Room for detached garage.