3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $289,000

New construction!! Go under contract now and you get to pick out all your colors for siding, stone, wall color, granite, fixtures, flooring and more. This is a very user friendly and popular floor plan, covered front and rear porch. Large almost 3/4 of an acre lot on well and septic. Can add a garage to this beautiful floor plan (additional charges)

