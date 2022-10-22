 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $285,000

This is NOT your average builder grade spec home!!! Pulling-in you'll first notice the elevated full brick foundation w/extra wide brick stairs leading up to your covered front porch featuring 6x6 solid wood stained beams/railing & custom made shutters to match. The fired brick front door gives the exterior color pallet a beautiful pop. Open the door to 9ft ceilings, bullnose rounded corners, waterproof LVP flooring throughout; an open floorplan w/large granite island wrapped in stone. The kitchen boasts custom maple cabinets w/slide-outs, subway tile backsplash, extra deep farmhouse sink, smart induction range w/air fryer, upgraded 400 CFM FULLY vented above range microwave, cabinet depth refrigerator & DW to match. Master bed w/wired sconces on dimmers, walk-in closet, double vanity sink w/quartz counters, extra tall tiling in shower & chair height elongated toilets. AND YES THERE IS ROOM FOR A DETACHED GARAGE! NO HOA. 16x21 rear patio. More features than will fit on description.

