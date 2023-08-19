3 (or 4) bedroom 2 bath doublewide home in Cleveland. Home offers a large living room, kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space, formal Den, split bedroom floor plan, spacious bedrooms, nice lot and much more. Per septic permit-home was approved for 3 bedrooms (home currently has 4 bedrooms).
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $203,300
