3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $175,000

MOVE IN READY ! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom doublewide manufacture home in Iredell county under $200k?!! HUGE Primary Bedroom and HUGE Primary bathroom with Double doors and a walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms are on the other side of the home. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Living room with fireplace. Has a metal roof that is approximately 8 years old. Heat pump replaced in 2009. Laminate countertops and Vinyl flooring. Has an above ground pool with walkaround deck. 2 shed's convey. See list of repairs that were just recently made in attachments. Bring offers!