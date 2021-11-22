 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $130,000

Live in the country on a little over 4 acres. NO HOA! Covered front porch and covered back deck. Laminate floors, tile floors in bathrooms and laundry room. No carpet means pet friendly and easy to clean! Split bedroom plan. Wood burning stove. Heat Pump 3yrs. old. Water Heater 2 yrs. old. Some cosmetic work needed. Outbuilding being sold as-is. Shed to convey with the property.

