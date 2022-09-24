This home is a custom design by the seller in collaboration with the builder. The home is situated in a private setting on 10 acres locate 15 mins. from Statesville, 15 mins. from Hickory, 20 mins. from Lake Norman and 45 mins. from CLT airport. The home offers hardwood and title flooring, granite countertops and tile showers. The home has a wonderful porch overlooking an outdoor living area with a salt water pool, hot tub and fire pit. There is enough space for entertaining family and friends. You can enjoy a serene setting in a private backyard overlooking the creek running in the back of the property. The property offers lots of opportunity for a private hide away for your family. Property offers enough room to bring your livestock and have a beautiful small farm. This property backs up to the rest area by I-40 that is inaccessible and will not be built on.
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $884,900
-
- Updated
