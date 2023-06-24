Beautiful farmhouse ranch with split floor plan. 3 BR/2.5 BA with drop zone and laundry room which is also accessible through the master. 9 ft ceilings with vaulted living room to 10 ft. Large patio out back. Tile shower in master and LVP throughout home. Nice established neighborhood close to Hickory, I-40 and Highway 16
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t that long ago that musician Dani Kerr was telling people in her theater class at West Iredell High School that she enjoyed working b…
The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation…
A Statesville man has been charged after leading Taylorsville officers on a chase that topped speeds of 140 mph on Sunday.
A Statesville man was found guilty on multiple child pornography charges.
Sarah Beth Thompson of Statesville has been accepted, by audition, into the Carolina Ballet’s 2023 Summer Ballet Intensive, which is the train…