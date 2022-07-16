Look no further! Welcome home to this like new beautiful home on almost 1 acre. Floorplan opens from foyer to great room with a cathedral ceiling, fireplace with gas logs and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar and dining area. Floorplan is a split bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite with tile shower, tile floors and two vanities. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with a hall bath to share. Laundry room leads to 2 car garage. Sit out back on deck and enjoy large backyard, great for entertaining. Covered front porch, Bandys School District $399,500
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $399,500
