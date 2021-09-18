3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $379,900

Welcome home! This spacious 3/2.5 is like new, and move in ready. This home sits on a large, flat lot with beautiful greenery. Inside the front door, you will find yourself in a large foyer which leads into the formal dining area and living room, with two story ceilings. To the right, a hallway leads to the primary suite with a large, private bath and huge walk-in closet. To the left, a separate hallway leads into a beautiful eat-in kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, and access to the oversized 2-car garage. Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms, another full bath, and a large bonus room await. Don’t miss your change to check this one out today! This beauty won’t last long!