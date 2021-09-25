3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $294,500

Nicely built vinyl ranch in the country but close to Claremont and I-40 and not too far from Hwy. 16. The kitchen is great with beautiful white cabinets galore and pretty granite countertops and a good sized pantry. Stainless appliances have been selected as well. The flooring is vinyl plank in the main areas, with tile in the laundry and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The hot water heater will be an instant one and there is a nice walk in tiled shower in the main bath. Hurry on this one....not many new construction on the market at all in this area.