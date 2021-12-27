3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $274,900

A must see and rare find in the very sought after Bandys area. A beautifully well maintained ranch home, with beautiful solid oak wood floors, a covered front porch and a true 2 car garage, with plenty of space for your vehicles and storage on top of that! The charming character of this home can't be described with words...this one is a must see! Contact your ReMax Legendary agent Cory Klassett today to schedule your showing 828-446-4589.