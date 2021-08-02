Enjoy the good life! This 2-yr young builder's personal home and has so many extras: walk-in high crawl space with encapsulation for mold prevention; waterproof laminate vinyl plank flooring; 50-yr plywood subfloors; 22" attic insulation (more than required); PEX water pipes; 12' kitchen & great room ceilings; embossed tin ceiling in great room; bluetooth in master bath 12x20 covered back deck with ceiling fan; custom Travertine tile in master bath; vinyl siding is thickest available; 50-yr arch. shingles; 6' fence in back yard; 10x20 storage bldg; really fun "ship" play yard with gangplank (!); separate area has stone fire pit; 18x24 2-car carport; nice landscaping in front; all doors 36", (handicap) plus 4' wide hallway; extra fenced area in back; French doors to deck in master BR. Master is HUGE with alcove for reading, office, etc. and brand new flooring plus freestanding fireplace. Seller will install heat pump with acceptable price. There's much to love. Come see soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $232,500
