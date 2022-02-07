Room to grow in this rustic 3 bedroom split level home in Claremont! This home features a layout with options! The main level boasts a large formal area adaptable as a living room/dining combo or an office combo. The rear main level also leads to a large rear deck to admire the beautiful hardwoods. The lower level is also spacious with options for a living area, office or den with doors leading outside. The upper level features a master bedroom and an oversized guest bedroom and third bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. A full size garage with a storage room is situated on the main level as well. Two outbuildings are included for additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A traffic stop by a Troutman police officer led to felony charges against a Statesville woman.
- Updated
Police Chief David Addison announced Tuesday morning that he will retire from his position on May 31 after three years in Statesville.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
During a traffic stop a woman threw a bag with two ounces of cocaine onto the road, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
A traffic stop led to a woman being arrested on felony charges last month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
Iredell County’s growth has come up from the south out of Charlotte and Mooresville, and with it, the need for infrastructure grows as well. W…
When Russell Hedrick started farming in 2011, he thought it would just be a part-time gig, something he would do during his days off as a full-time firefighter.