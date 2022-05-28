3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $675,900

Enjoy the finer things in life starting with this beautiful “To Be Built” Davidson Plan by Caruso Homes (www.carusohomes.com). Situated on a corner homesite with water views waiting for you to select your personal finishes! This expandable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home sits on a basement lot giving you more space. Enjoy your coffee on your covered porch, soaking in your optional deep tub located on the main floor. Or better yet, entertaining in the expansive well thought out kitchen and great room area with an optional fireplace. You’ll also enjoy the 2nd floor lofted area for additional entertaining. Boat slip included. Caruso Homes offers 18 other plans where you can choose from a list of optional items to finish out your beautiful new home, please consult builder representative for more details. Please note a well will be needed. Photos are similar, and may reflect options that are not included in base pricing. A quick drive to shopping, dining, and all that Catawba offers!