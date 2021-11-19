This beautiful brick ranch sits on nearly 15 acres with two ponds, creek, waterfall, grassy meadow, lots of trees and privacy galore. Grow a garden, enjoy the existing blueberry bushes and fig tree, raise some calves, goats or chickens. Kayak in the ponds, fish in the stream or sharpen your skills with target practice. If a mini farm is what you are looking for, here it is! If privacy is what you seek, seek no more! Follow the tree lined road to the circular driveway in front of the home. The home features over 2500 sf with an open living/dining room, a well designed kitchen and breakfast area, three spacious bedrooms PLUS a bonus room which has been used as a bedroom, craft room and more! The unfinished basement with wood burning fireplace is ready for future expansion. A detached two car garage, shop and tractor shed are located to the side of the drive while a livestock shed is near the pasture. New well pump and tank Nov. 2021 and 13 ton high seer heat pump is four years new. Call the Barker Team at 704-657-881 for more information or to arrange a private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $500,000
