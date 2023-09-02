Brand-new construction 3 bed home w charming first impression! In this quiet established neighborhood you will love sitting on this front porch in a rocking chair which sets the tone for this delightful home w spacious open concept floor plan, adorned w wood plank laminate flooring, recessed lighting & 10 ft ceilings in the main living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, under the cabinet lighting & kitchen island w at-counter seating. Primary suite adorned w tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity & shower. Adding to the comfort of this home, 2 addl bed share a hall bathroom w a tub/shower combo. Beautiful mature tree provides shade & charm to the back yard. Unwind on the covered back porch, looking out to the expansive area w plenty of space. Oversized 2-car garage offers ample space for storage. Easy commute to Sherills Ford Publix, Bandys High School & the new Mountain Creek park. Check back for updates & photos.