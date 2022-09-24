3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $374,000

Relax with the whole family at this large newly constructed ranch home to live. Lovely three bed/ two bath (with 4th bonus room and closet) home located in the town of Catawba in the Murray Hills area and walking distance to Murray Mill Historical Site. Newly constructed home finished in April of 2022. Enter into the large open concept living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor entertainment area on walk-out deck with trek decking off the rear of the home and primary bedroom. Pre-enginered hardwood flooring throughout and beautifully designed bathrooms. Primary bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, sliding doors that exit to back porch, and private primary bathroom with double vanity. Home is advertised as a three bedroom home based off septic permit but there is a 4th bonus room with closet. Large lot with privacy. Don't miss your opportunity to call this property your own!