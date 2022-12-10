3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $372,000

New construction in a scenic, rural area of Catawba County. Schools are all nearby. Nice large lot and appears to have enough room for a pool (see septic permit in attachments.)Nice cabinetry with granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Primary bath has a walk in ceramic shower. This house is located in the country, but it's only about 10 minutes to the Village at Sherrills Ford (Publix grocery store, etc.)