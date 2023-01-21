3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $367,000

New construction in a scenic, rural area of Catawba County. Schools are all nearby. Nice large lot and appears to have enough room for a pool (see septic permit in attachments.)Nice cabinetry with granite countertops in kitchen and baths.Stainless appliances. Primary bath has a walk in ceramic shower. Large laundry room with built in shelving for a pantry! This house is located in the country, but it's only about 10 minutes to the Village at Sherrills Ford (Publix grocery store, etc.) Landscaping to be done as soon as the yard dries out to smooth it and sew grass and straw.