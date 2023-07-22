LESS THAN A YEAR OLD HOME!!! 3/2, 1817 SQFT. Great Location on 1.87 acres. Open-concept kitchen. Beautiful Island. Granite countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances that convey. Double Car Garage. Tall Cabinets. Pantry. Nice size loft. Upstairs laundry. Primary Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Granite countertops in bathrooms. Close to Statesville, Hickory, Newton, Conover, and Charlotte. Miles from major highways. HUGE YARD!