 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $325,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert