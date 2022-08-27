3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.