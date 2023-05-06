Back on the market through no fault of the seller! 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Bonus room home features spacious rooms, an open living concept, with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.