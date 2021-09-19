3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $278,100

Amazing opportunity to own a little slice of heaven with this updated water front property located on the Catawba River! This would make a great full-time home or use as a vacation get away. Recent updates include remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, paint inside and outside, counter tops, and light fixtures. This cozy 3BR/2BA home offers plenty of cabin type charm and has a large deck for entertaining, wooded privacy and a nice size workshop to hold all your lake toys. There's a floating boat dock with fresh water, a ramp, and even a plumbed out house! Leave your worries behind, grab your fishing pole and come relax at the River!