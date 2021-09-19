Amazing opportunity to own a little slice of heaven with this updated water front property located on the Catawba River! This would make a great full-time home or use as a vacation get away. Recent updates include remodeled bathrooms, new flooring, paint inside and outside, counter tops, and light fixtures. This cozy 3BR/2BA home offers plenty of cabin type charm and has a large deck for entertaining, wooded privacy and a nice size workshop to hold all your lake toys. There's a floating boat dock with fresh water, a ramp, and even a plumbed out house! Leave your worries behind, grab your fishing pole and come relax at the River!
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $278,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
OLIN—As John Jackson Jr. crossed the goal line for the fifth time Friday night everybody in Raider Ravine could feel what was about to happen,…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.