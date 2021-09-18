3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $219,900

*Sample Photos, home under construction* Beautiful new home located in Catawba, ready for you to move in late fall. 3BD/ 2.5BA two-story home with gorgeous white shaker style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and soft-close drawers. The main level is an open floor plan so you'll feel included from the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Durable waterproof LVP flooring throughout the lower level. On the upper level, you'll find the primary bedroom with an attached bath and 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. This home is currently under construction therefore all photos are only a representation of the quality and type of finishes that will be used; exterior color & finishes may vary. See virtual tour included. Refrigerator not included.