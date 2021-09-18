*Sample Photos, home under construction* Beautiful new home located in Catawba, ready for you to move in late fall. 3BD/ 2.5BA two-story home with gorgeous white shaker style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and soft-close drawers. The main level is an open floor plan so you'll feel included from the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Durable waterproof LVP flooring throughout the lower level. On the upper level, you'll find the primary bedroom with an attached bath and 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath. This home is currently under construction therefore all photos are only a representation of the quality and type of finishes that will be used; exterior color & finishes may vary. See virtual tour included. Refrigerator not included.
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up
Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a docto…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
- Updated
A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
Work at Larkin Regional Commerce Park started again in recent weeks, and the rumble of construction equipment is what the project’s stakeholde…
Here's how to apply to be a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst.
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the acceptance of a $2.2 million grant Monday night that will allow th…
- Updated
It was a bittersweet moment as Statesville Civitan Club President Erika Reid banged the gavel for the final time as the club disbanded, but th…